Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Cristóbal Island

San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador
Catch Some Rays Galápagos Islands Ecuador

Catch Some Rays

September 16, 1835.

Charles Darwin lands at Cerro Tijeretas and is immediately awed at the abundance of wildlife he encounters. Darwin spends a great deal of time exploring Cristóbal, visiting frigatebird nesting sites and studying tortoises, sharks, rays, and more.

Darwin also visits Laguna El Junco, the largest freshwater lake in the Galapagos. Cristóbal remains a popular tourist destination, and despite destruction brought by humans and many non-native animal species, much of the island's wildlife endures.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points