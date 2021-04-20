San Cristóbal Island San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador

Catch Some Rays September 16, 1835.



Charles Darwin lands at Cerro Tijeretas and is immediately awed at the abundance of wildlife he encounters. Darwin spends a great deal of time exploring Cristóbal, visiting frigatebird nesting sites and studying tortoises, sharks, rays, and more.



Darwin also visits Laguna El Junco, the largest freshwater lake in the Galapagos. Cristóbal remains a popular tourist destination, and despite destruction brought by humans and many non-native animal species, much of the island's wildlife endures.