Royal Automobile Museum
A space dedicated to royal cars might not be an obvious sell to foreign visitors, but this excellently presented museum offers an interesting perspective on the development of modern Jordan, even if you have little interest in getting behind the wheel. The late King Hussein was a dashing celebrity as well as something of a car nut, and his extensive private collection of the world’s finest vintage motor vehicles is a fitting legacy. Displays here include armored vehicles, sexy sports cars, classic Rolls-Royces, and the king’s beloved motorcycles and rally cars. Outside, visitors can even see Matt Damon’s Mars exploration vehicle from The Martian
movie, which was shot in Wadi Rum in 2014.