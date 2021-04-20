Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Royal Automobile Museum

Al Madina At Tibbiyya, Amman, Jordan
Website
| +962 6 541 1392
Royal Automobile Museum Amman Jordan

More info

Wed, Thur, Sat - Mon 10am - 7pm
Fri 11am - 7pm

Royal Automobile Museum

A space dedicated to royal cars might not be an obvious sell to foreign visitors, but this excellently presented museum offers an interesting perspective on the development of modern Jordan, even if you have little interest in getting behind the wheel. The late King Hussein was a dashing celebrity as well as something of a car nut, and his extensive private collection of the world’s finest vintage motor vehicles is a fitting legacy. Displays here include armored vehicles, sexy sports cars, classic Rolls-Royces, and the king’s beloved motorcycles and rally cars. Outside, visitors can even see Matt Damon’s Mars exploration vehicle from The Martian movie, which was shot in Wadi Rum in 2014.
By Paul Clammer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points