Rose's Cantina Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands

Latin Flavors on Amsterdam's "Gay Street" Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and noisy. But if it's a fiesta you're after, this is the spot for killer nachos and Pan American favorites like chili con carne, enchiladas and flaky empanada pastries. For more adventurous eaters, braised octopus and duck breast with pineapple-raisin salsa are on the menu. Enormous burgers are topped with jalapeños, melted cheddar, bacon and guacamole. At €18, they're pricey, but will easily feed two, especially if you order appetizers like classic ceviche, chicharrones or quesadillas. Finish off with chocolate mousse splashed with tequila, Dulce De Leche and crunchy sea salt. Rose's also is known for its fine cocktails and tequila library. Choose from tiramisu, pomegranate or frozen fruit margaritas or order a Jalapeno Margarita spiced with subtle agave. Mojitos are great, made with Bacardi Superior Rum, mint and lime. Rose's is the brainchild of restaurateur Casper Reinders of Jimmy Woo, Bocinq, Lion Noir and Chicago Social Club fame. Like his other Amsterdam establishments, this one is unique―furnished with leather couches, Chesterfield chairs and exposed beams. The turquoise-green paint is an original recipe, fabricated to recreate a Mexican cantina. With a group of 50, host your private fiesta in the heart of Amsterdam.