Ricard Camarena Restaurant
4 Calle Doctor Sumsi
| +34 963 35 54 18
Tue - Sat 1:30pm - 3pm, 8pm - 10pm
Restaurant Ricard CamarenaA chic and relaxing interior is the setting for Ricard Camarena’s innovative Valencian cuisine. This is by common consent the finest restaurant in town, yet it wears its laurels lightly. Camarena is obsessive about origins and traditions, transmuting both into a cuisine that’s both radically modern and devastatingly delicious.
almost 7 years ago
Spanish ingredients with an Asian twist
One of the best restaurants in Valencia. Chef Ricard Camarena brings together Spanish ingredients with an Asian influence so subtle that, if it wasn't on the menu, you'd almost miss it.