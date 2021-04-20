Where are you going?
Ricard Camarena Restaurant

4 Calle Doctor Sumsi
Website
| +34 963 35 54 18
Tue - Sat 1:30pm - 3pm, 8pm - 10pm

Restaurant Ricard Camarena

A chic and relaxing interior is the setting for Ricard Camarena’s innovative Valencian cuisine. This is by common consent the finest restaurant in town, yet it wears its laurels lightly. Camarena is obsessive about origins and traditions, transmuting both into a cuisine that’s both radically modern and devastatingly delicious.
By Paul Richardson , AFAR Contributor

Qin Xie
almost 7 years ago

Spanish ingredients with an Asian twist

One of the best restaurants in Valencia. Chef Ricard Camarena brings together Spanish ingredients with an Asian influence so subtle that, if it wasn't on the menu, you'd almost miss it.

