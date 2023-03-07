There are many, many things to love about Petee’s Pie Company. The husband-and-wife team behind the pies is committed to using as many local ingredients as possible. Their butter, flour, and honey all come from New York farms, and produce availability in the Hudson River Valley tends to determine what goes on the menu board every day. Petee’s is also open until midnight, which means late-night pie no longer has to come from the frozen section at your local grocery. But most importantly, the goods served at Petee’s are truly exceptional. The Salty Chocolate Chess, a year-round crowd pleaser, is akin to a gooey, fudgy, pie-shaped brownie.