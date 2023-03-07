First introduced to Florida by Spanish explorers, Key limes are the not-so-secret ingredient behind the state’s official dessert, the Key lime pie. Pie shops are scattered around Key West, but you can find the quintessential slice of sweet-tart pie topped with meringue at Blue Heaven in Bahama Village. Santiago’s Bodega, known mostly for tasty tapas, also serves a creamy pie that will have you ordering seconds.
Photo courtesy of Bob Krist/Florida Keys News Bureau
There are many, many things to love about Petee’s Pie Company. The husband-and-wife team behind the pies is committed to using as many local ingredients as possible. Their butter, flour, and honey all come from New York farms, and produce availability in the Hudson River Valley tends to determine what goes on the menu board every day. Petee’s is also open until midnight, which means late-night pie no longer has to come from the frozen section at your local grocery. But most importantly, the goods served at Petee’s are truly exceptional. The Salty Chocolate Chess, a year-round crowd pleaser, is akin to a gooey, fudgy, pie-shaped brownie.