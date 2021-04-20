Restaurante Playa Casa Africa
Most travelers to Tenerife tend to base themselves in the south, protected from rain by the chain of mountains that runs the length of the island. Those who venture to the north, however, will find a dramatic coastline that evokes the rugged Napali Coast of Kauai or some of the more dramatic islands of French Polynesia
. The Restaurante Playa Casa Africa makes a good lunch stop during a day exploring the northeast corner of Tenerife. Just across the road from the beach at Roque de las Bodegas, the restaurant is a reasonably priced and casual, low-key spot serving simple Canarian fare: fried fish, salad, and papas arrugadas
, or wrinkled potatoes, served with mojo sauces.