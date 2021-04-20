Raj Niwas Palace
Built in honor of a visit by Prince Albert in 1876, this heritage hotel—formerly known as Dholpur Palace—features a unique mix of European and Indian design elements. On the building’s red-brick façade, archways and columns blend seamlessly with jhalis
(traditional Rajashtani stone screens) to create an elegant East-meets-West aesthetic. Inside, the trend continues with stately common areas featuring Venetian-style glass chandeliers, a curious mix of Art Nouveau and midcentury modern furniture, marble floors, and columns adorned with intricate floral patterns. Sprawling lawns, which regularly play host to a huge variety of birds, add to the hotel’s regal effect. Though Raj Niwas is only an hour’s drive south of Agra, its peaceful location on the banks of the Chambal River creates the impression of being far from city life.