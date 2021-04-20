Prince of Wales Fort
At the mouth of the Churchill River is the Prince of Wales Fort National Historic Site
, a reminder of how Hudson’s Bay Company shaped the history of Manitoba, and all of Canada
. Although it was only active for some 40 years in the 18th century, before it was surrendered to the French and then abandoned, it was once a vital trading post and also a center for early scientific research on the conditions of the Far North. The ruins also stand as a testament to the men who were once stationed there and endured brutal conditions—without Canada Goose jackets. Will has included an expedition to the fort and a tour of it. On your way, you may see an occasional polar bear wandering along the banks of the Canada River, waiting for the waters of the Hudson Bay to freeze. Even if you don’t, you’re guaranteed stunning views of the sweeping landscape during the brief period of the year when the sun shines brightest and the tundra briefly blooms. Unlike Hudson’s Bay Company traders, travelers who head to Canada on a trip organized by members of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council can be assured that their adventures will be comfortable affairs.