Pont St-Bénézet

Sur le Pont d’Avignon L'on y danse, l'on y danse

Both our kids learnt this song in their Montessori class - well - one of their teacher's was French. A very cute song and ever since we became familiar with it we were itching to visit the bridge in Avignon. During our trip to Provence it was the first stop we made. The bridge itself is very old - dating back to the 15th century and it spans the Rhone just outside the old city of Avignon, and opposite the Palais des Papes. It was a chilly March and the Rhone was placid - but we were so excited to walk on the bridge - which is now only half its original span - that my wife and younger daughter broke out into a dance on what was left of Pont d'Avignon...because the song goes like this.. Sur le Pont d’Avignon L'on y danse, l'on y danse Sur le Pont d’Avignon L'on y danse tous en rond translated to On the bridge of Avignon We all dance there, we all dance there On the bridge of Avignon We all dance there in a ring