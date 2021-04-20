Pegasus Taverna
558 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
| +1 313-964-6800
Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am
GreektownIf you’re in downtown Detroit and notice an unexpected Mediterranean vibe, you’re probably in Greektown. The area is filled with Greek places to dine and drink, but Pegasus Taverna is continually recommended as the best. This family-owned open kitchen is casual and makes an incredible flaming Saganaki.
over 6 years ago
Greek Institution in Detroit
When you find yourself with hunger pangs in downtown Detroit, make a point to go check out Greek town, and more specifically Pegasus Taverna. The place transports you from to Greek wonders through your taste buds! If you are overwhelmed by the menu, Start with the grilled cheese, it includes a table fire show.