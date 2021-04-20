Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pegasus Taverna

558 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Website
| +1 313-964-6800
Greektown Detroit Michigan United States
Greek Institution in Detroit Detroit Michigan United States
Greektown Detroit Michigan United States
Greek Institution in Detroit Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am

Greektown

If you’re in downtown Detroit and notice an unexpected Mediterranean vibe, you’re probably in Greektown. The area is filled with Greek places to dine and drink, but Pegasus Taverna is continually recommended as the best. This family-owned open kitchen is casual and makes an incredible flaming Saganaki.

By Frederick Simeon

More Recommendations

Juan M. Muñoz Jimenez
over 6 years ago

Greek Institution in Detroit

When you find yourself with hunger pangs in downtown Detroit, make a point to go check out Greek town, and more specifically Pegasus Taverna. The place transports you from to Greek wonders through your taste buds! If you are overwhelmed by the menu, Start with the grilled cheese, it includes a table fire show.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points