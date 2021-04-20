Peace Bridge
Peace Bridge
Photo by Jean Roe
Zen River CrossingThe Peace Bridge shows up on a bunch of lists of top public spaces. Designers love it, and so do pedestrians—about 6,000 people use it to get across the Bow River every day (and we think more than a few of them just walk back and forth because it’s so cool).
More Recommendations
almost 5 years ago
Peace Bridge
One of the most architecturally advanced and stunning bridges I have ever seen. Definitely worth a trip
almost 5 years ago
Peace Bridge
One of the most architecturally advanced and stunning bridges I have ever seen. Definitely worth a trip
almost 5 years ago
Peace Bridge
One of the most architecturally advanced and stunning bridges I have ever seen. Definitely worth a trip