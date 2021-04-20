Where are you going?
Peace Bridge

Zen River Crossing

The Peace Bridge shows up on a bunch of lists of top public spaces. Designers love it, and so do pedestrians—about 6,000 people use it to get across the Bow River every day (and we think more than a few of them just walk back and forth because it’s so cool).

By jennifer allford + jean roe

More Recommendations

Isaac Sowinski
almost 5 years ago

Peace Bridge

One of the most architecturally advanced and stunning bridges I have ever seen. Definitely worth a trip
