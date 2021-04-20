Otres Beach Sangkat 4, Mittakpheap, Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Truly Undiscovered and Unspoiled It sounds "too good to be true", right? No big resorts... miles of remote beaches... turquoise water... no crowds. The coastline of Cambodia is truly a tropical paradise!



There are signs that things are changing, but today Otres Beach, just outside the Cambodian town of Sihanoukville, is untouched by commercial tourism. The beaches are empty and clean. Decent marijuana can be purchased legally (although the law is grey in this area as it is only legal to consume and NOT smoke!) at a number of hip bungalow bars set up along the beach. Drinks are cheap and very easy to come by, and your toes never have to leave the sand.



Everything is rustic here, but there is a lot of charm in the dozen establishments along this remote stretch of beach on the Gulf of Thailand. The roads are still dirt. It's off the beaten path. Air-conditioning is pretty much nonexistent here, and even electricity is hit or miss.



Some describe the vibe here like Thailand 20 years ago before tourism was that country's biggest industry. It's what all of us beachcombers are looking for, and I found it at Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia!