Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Otres Beach

Sangkat 4, Mittakpheap, Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia
+855 97 241 5884
Truly Undiscovered and Unspoiled Otres Beach, Sihanoukville Cambodia
Sunset Over the Water Otres Beach, Sihanoukville Cambodia
Truly Undiscovered and Unspoiled Otres Beach, Sihanoukville Cambodia
Sunset Over the Water Otres Beach, Sihanoukville Cambodia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 1am

Truly Undiscovered and Unspoiled

It sounds "too good to be true", right? No big resorts... miles of remote beaches... turquoise water... no crowds. The coastline of Cambodia is truly a tropical paradise!

There are signs that things are changing, but today Otres Beach, just outside the Cambodian town of Sihanoukville, is untouched by commercial tourism. The beaches are empty and clean. Decent marijuana can be purchased legally (although the law is grey in this area as it is only legal to consume and NOT smoke!) at a number of hip bungalow bars set up along the beach. Drinks are cheap and very easy to come by, and your toes never have to leave the sand.

Everything is rustic here, but there is a lot of charm in the dozen establishments along this remote stretch of beach on the Gulf of Thailand. The roads are still dirt. It's off the beaten path. Air-conditioning is pretty much nonexistent here, and even electricity is hit or miss.

Some describe the vibe here like Thailand 20 years ago before tourism was that country's biggest industry. It's what all of us beachcombers are looking for, and I found it at Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia!
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Tess Murphy
almost 7 years ago

Sunset Over the Water

Another day rolls in on the beautiful Otres Beach, and the sunsets become more miraculous every day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points