Nordmarka

0891 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 469 57 357
Winding Down in Nordmarka Oslo Norway

Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Fri 1pm - 6pm

Large woodland Nordmarka is the largest and most central of the Oslo woods, located North of the city.

Here you'll find several 'stuer'; small cabins that are often open during weekends to serve hikers snacks and refreshments. The more famous cabins are Kikutstua, Skjennungstua and the historic Frognerseteren (another afar.com highlight).

The woods are dotted with waters to dip your toes in and hills to scale, and there's even a tucked away hut used by the resistance during WWII that you can have a look at.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

