Tips + NewsCruise News
By Jessica Puckett
  •  January 23, 2026

Aman Is Launching a Wellness-Focused Luxury Yacht That Will Sail in Europe Next Year—and Bookings Are Now Open

Here’s a look inside Aman’s new vessel, which will sail to lesser-explored ports in the Mediterranean and offer immersive wellness experiences.
A rendering of a hot tub, outdoor shower, and two-person lounger on a outdoor deck that will be part of the spa area on the new Amangati yacht

A focal point of the forthcoming yacht, the onboard spa will have treatment rooms with their own private terraces.

Courtesy of Aman

Bookings are now open for one of next year’s most highly anticipated small cruise ships. Luxury hospitality brand Aman has just unveiled voyages, fares, and detailed renderings for its first upscale yacht, Amangati, set to debut in May 2027.

The intimate vessel will carry 94 passengers and offer four dining venues. A vast Aman Spa will bring the hotel brand’s signature luxury wellness experiences to the sea, such as its Banya steam and Hammam bath treatments.

Inside the yacht’s 47 suites, travelers can expect minimalist decor meant to reflect “the quiet harmony of a Japanese ryokan home,” the company states. Each suite will have a private terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, soaring ceilings up to eight feet high, and a roomy soaking tub.

Rendering of a suite on the forthcoming 'Amangati' with a central bed, muted colors of cream, beige, and gray, and Japanese ryokan-inspired decor and design details

The suites will serve as relaxing refuges meant to evoke the calm and serenity of a Japanese ryokan.

Courtesy of Aman

The largest suite on board, called the Aman suite, will be a true showstopper. The 3,811-square-foot space will have a massive private terrace with a hot tub, sunloungers, and an outdoor dining area. The spacious suite also comes with its own spa treatment room, private sauna, kitchen for a professional chef, bar area, living room, and king-size bedroom, all accessed by a private elevator.

Core to the ship will be the sweeping Aman Spa, complete with an open-air zen garden, eight treatment rooms with private terraces, and a yoga and meditation deck. Wellness treatments will focus on nutrition, movement, psychological health, and bodywork, according to Aman.

Rendering of an overhead view of the pool area and marine dock on the forthcoming 'Amangati' yacht

A pool area and marine dock will connect passengers to the water both on and off the ship.

Courtesy of Aman

Passengers will find a pool area and a marina at the back of the yacht, which opens to two floating platforms equipped with watersports toys like paddleboards and Jet Skis that guests can use for free. A tender boat will take passengers waterskiing or carry them on private tours along the coastline for an extra fee. The adjacent marina lounge will offer drinks and shaded views of the sea.

Additional bars on Amangati will include a jazz club, a cigar lounge, and a pool bar. Among the yacht’s restaurant options will be two Japanese concepts: Hiori, which will serve teppanyaki-style plates, and Akari, complete with an omakase counter and sake bar. There’s also Alira, an open-air restaurant with a Mediterranean-inspired menu, and the Aman Grill, specializing in dishes like prime meats and whole fish.

A rendering of the bar area at a Japanese restaurant on the 'Amangati' yacht, with a large bonsai tree next to the bar and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea

The Amangati will house two Japanese-inspired restaurants.

Courtesy of Aman

The yacht’s inaugural cruise is scheduled for May 7, 2027, from Palma de Mallorca to Nice, France. Amangati will then spend the summer and early fall sailing the Mediterranean, visiting ports along the French and Italian rivieras as well as on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast, the Greek islands, Malta, and Turkey. Many of the itineraries include smaller, more intimate ports away from the cruise crowds, such as Ponza, Italy; Gozo, Malta; and Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

The vessel will also bring passengers to special events next summer, including itineraries from Nice to Cannes, where it will dock for seven days during the Cannes Film Festival, and to Monte Carlo, where it will remain for two days for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Voyages are typically five to seven nights, and online fares start at about $38,000 for entry-level Deluxe Suites and go up to $70,000 and higher for larger suites. To book, travelers must submit an online inquiry with Aman at Sea’s reservation office.

Jessica Puckett
Jessica Puckett is a travel journalist who regularly covers cruise, air travel, and destination news for outlets including TravelPulse, The Points Guy, and more. Before stepping into freelancing, she was a staff editor at Condé Nast Traveler and The Points Guy covering travel news, transportation, and cruises.
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