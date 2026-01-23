Just 3 Months After Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica Is Ready for Travelers

On October 28, 2025, Hurricane Melissa, a category 5 hurricane and the most powerful storm to ever hit Jamaica, made landfall near New Hope, Westmoreland, Jamaica. Catastrophic 185 mph winds destroyed homes and infrastructure, killing at least 45 people and causing an estimated $8.8 billion in physical damage according to the World Bank. The storm also hit right before high tourism season, which runs from mid-December to mid-April (the tourism industry is 30 percent of Jamaica’s GDP), putting the island nation in an even more vulnerable position.

Hurricane Melissa struck just as Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau were hitting their stride with their business, Two Sisters, which launched in August 2025. Based in St. Ann Parish near the popular resort hubs of Ocho Rios and Runaway Bay, Two Sisters offers bespoke experiences at the historic Rockfield Estate, including cooking and mixology classes, guided morning walks in the hills followed by a traditional breakfast, and more.

The hurricane caused both structural and operational damage, with significant repairs required, in addition to cleanup and ongoing challenges related to the lack of electricity.

“We were finally beginning to gain some momentum with the launch of the Two Sisters brand and experiences. Having to pause [and redo some of the work that had only just been completed] is deeply frustrating,” says Suzanne. Although they don’t expect to be fully functional until after February, and there is heaviness when thinking of entire communities that were lost, the sisters are optimistic. “We know Jamaica will bounce back, no matter how long it takes,” says Michelle.

Tourism’s gradual return

Nearly three months after the devastating storm, tourism is rebounding, with some 530,000 people visiting Jamaica as of late December since the hurricane, bringing in more than $331 million, according to the Jamaican Tourist Board. Additionally, flights to Jamaica escaped disruption at the top of the year after Caribbean airspace briefly closed due to U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

“We expect to have roughly 80 percent of tourism back by the first quarter of 2026 and the other 20 percent by year end,” says minister of tourism Edmund Bartlett. Within eight weeks of the hurricane that hit hardest in the parishes of St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, more than 70 percent of the island’s tourism industry was back in action. Popular vacation areas such as Ocho Rios and Portland were relatively unscathed.

Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios is among the major sites in Jamaica that have reopened since Hurricane Melissa. Photo by Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

As of publication, most of the island’s tourism hubs like Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, and Kingston are open for business, and all cruise ports and airports are fully operational. Major attractions Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain rebounded just weeks after the storm, and Rick’s Cafe in harder hit Negril reopened by mid-December. Kingston, home to the Bob Marley Museum and top hotels like Sandals Dunn’s River and Geejam Hotel escaped major damage during the hurricane.

Treasure Beach, a relatively uncrowded stretch of sand made up of a collection of secluded coves, was harder hit by the storm but is nearly back to its previous state. One silver lining is that Hurricane Melissa naturally restored beaches in areas like Negril and the north coast, where wave action pulled sand from the seabed onto shorelines, making beaches wider, whiter, and more resilient.

A united effort to recover

The rapid recovery, says Bartlett, is attributed to an impressive collaboration among government agencies, private sector businesses, local hotels, and supporters from around the world. “A $6.9 billion package has been committed for full recovery from the IMF, IDB, and World Bank,” says Bartlett. “I think this shows the confidence that the international market has in Jamaica. The tourism market itself has not let go of Jamaica.”

As of December 10, Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management’s portal, where anyone can donate, had raised approximately $5 million for hurricane relief for food, shelter, medical aid, and more.

The entertainment industry also rallied with events like the Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert headline by Sean Paul and Shaggy at the UBS Arena in New York on December 12.

A volunteer program at Rockhouse Hotel allows guests to assist World Central Kitchen for hurricane victims. Courtesy of Rockhouse Hotel

The hospitality industry has been a key driver of recovery efforts as well.

For example, Rockhouse Hotel and Skylark Negril Beach Resort, both in Negril, created a volunteer program that invited travelers to support relief efforts through the Rockhouse Foundation. Guests helped restore classrooms at a school and assisted with meal packaging through a partnership with World Central Kitchen. The partnership served more than 50,000 meals after the hurricane.

S Hotels created the S for Shelters program, where guests staying seven nights or more will have a shelter donated in their name to a family in need, while shorter-stay guests can donate $1,000 to fund the materials and construction of a shelter unit. The hotel matches contributions two-for-one to help build and deliver shelters.

Then there is the emotional aftermath. Many are experiencing grief, acute stress, anxiety, and depression. “The minister of health is taking this on and there is counseling in community and health centers,” says Bartlett.

Even with significant progress, there is much to be done. “While milestones have been achieved that are helping to accelerate demand, stabilize employment, and restore the confidence of travelers who may be uncertain about traveling to Jamaica during this time, it remains critical that we complete recovery in the most affected areas,” says Chris Jarrett, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

As for the best thing you can do to help? “Come to Jamaica and consume,” says Bartlett.