Nizwa Souk
Nizwa, Oman
Sat - Thur 6am - 1pm, 4pm - 10pm
Fri 5am - 11am
Nizwa Souq Surprise DemographicsA day spent at the refurbished souqs in Nizwa and the surrounding fort is definitely worth it. There were produce stalls, butchers, pottery, date shops, gun shops (for hunting), hardware stores, tourist shops, jewelry, tailors, and there is even a live goat and cattle market held every Friday.
However, as I was marveling at the bright colors of the watermelon, eggplant, and tomatoes against the cream-colored backdrop of the Nizwa souq buildings – I felt that something was ‘off’ – but I couldn’t put my finger on it. As I looked through my camera viewfinder and framed up a shot – it hit me. I pulled the camera from my face and looked around once again – there were no women in this market. Not one.
I asked our guide why there were only men at the market and he simply said that traditionally the men did the shopping and the women took care of the children. I asked him if the women or men cooked at home and he said that traditionally the women cooked meals. So this was a first for me – a souq full of men doing the shopping. As a woman though you are free and welcome to visit it - just dress respectfully and cover your shoulders and knees!
