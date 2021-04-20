Where are you going?
Nizwa Fort

Nizwa, Oman
Website
| +968 9093 9090
Fortifying Nizwa Nizwa Oman

More info

Sat - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri 8am - 11:30am, 1:30pm - 8pm

Fortifying Nizwa

In ancient times everyone wanted a piece of what Nizwa had. Niza had a natural wealth and a strategic location in Oman at the crossroads of vital caravan routes. The fort was built by Imam Sultan bin Saif al Yaarubi in 1668 AD. The design was forward thinking in many ways but the higlight was the myriad of booby traps that were built into the tower to withstand an attack.

Pits, murder holes (holes where scalding date syrup was dripped down on intruders from above), and other traps awaited any intruder.

Make sure when you visit that you dress respectfully and cover your shoulders and knees even though it will no doubt be very hot. There's plenty of shade as you walk through the old rooms of the Imam and his family. There is also a museum and coffee shop on the premises.

Don't miss walking up the tower stairs and seeing the beautiful view of Nizwa - just be careful of the murder holes!

Nizwa Fort Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday, 9am – 4pm; Friday 8am – 11am
Admission price: Adults, 1 Omani Rial; Children, 500 baisa (no refunds if the murder hole gets you)
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

