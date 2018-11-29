Nevsky Prospekt Nevsky avenue, 53, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191025

St. Petersburg's Main Street The grand boulevard Nevksy Prospekt is St. Petersburg’s main thoroughfare, intended by Peter the Great to be the beginning of a road linking the city to Moscow and Novgorod. It is still St. Petersburg’s principal shopping and entertainment district. Many of the city’s most famous sites are located here: the Kazan Cathedral, the Russian National Library, and Bolshoy Gostiny Dvor, an 18th-century shopping arcade. The street appears in many Russian works of literature, most notably Gogol’s short story “Nevsky Prospect.”