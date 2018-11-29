Where are you going?
Nevsky Prospekt

Nevsky avenue, 53, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 191025
Website
St. Petersburg's Main Street St. Petersburg Russia

St. Petersburg's Main Street

The grand boulevard Nevksy Prospekt is St. Petersburg’s main thoroughfare, intended by Peter the Great to be the beginning of a road linking the city to Moscow and Novgorod. It is still St. Petersburg’s principal shopping and entertainment district. Many of the city’s most famous sites are located here: the Kazan Cathedral, the Russian National Library, and Bolshoy Gostiny Dvor, an 18th-century shopping arcade. The street appears in many Russian works of literature, most notably Gogol’s short story “Nevsky Prospect.”
By Marc Perrotta , AFAR Contributor

