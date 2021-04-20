Where are you going?
Nadina Authentic Fijian Restaurant

Ceviche-style fish (called kokoda in Fiji), root-vegetable chips, lobster, and inventive desserts are served up at this laid-back, locally owned spot known for its fantastic Fijian cuisine. Coconut milk figures in many preparations, and there's also fresh coconut milk to drink. Live music and friendly service make it a good choice in Port Denarau—just bring along some mosquito repellent in the evenings. Ask your hotel about the location, as it is difficult to pinpoint on Google Maps.
By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

