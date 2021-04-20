Nadina Authentic Fijian Restaurant
Ceviche-style fish (called kokoda
in Fiji), root-vegetable chips, lobster, and inventive desserts are served up at this laid-back, locally owned spot known for its fantastic Fijian cuisine. Coconut milk figures in many preparations, and there's also fresh coconut milk to drink. Live music and friendly service make it a good choice in Port Denarau—just bring along some mosquito repellent in the evenings. Ask your hotel about the location, as it is difficult to pinpoint on Google Maps.