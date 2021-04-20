Heart Break Museum

Zagreb's Museum of Broken Relationships has a way of sneaking up on you. When I visited the Croatian capital in Summer 2012, I figured looking at a bunch of objects that were symbols of various heart broken people's failed relationships would be a bit sad and dull. It wasn't. Well, it was sad at times but it was, in a weird way, very cathartic and uplifting. And sometimes a bit amusing. This axe was donated by a jilted lover whose girlfriend fled the relationship for another. The owner of the axe—it was uncertain if it was male or female—destroyed one piece of his/her lover's leftover furniture for every week that she did not come back.