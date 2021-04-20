Museum of Broken Relationships
Ćirilometodska ul. 2, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
| +385 1 4851 021
Photo by Mare Milin
Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm
Museum of Broken RelationshipsYou don’t need to have a broken heart to have a blast at Zagreb’s quirkiest museum. Located in a Baroque town house in the Upper Town, the Museum of Broken Relationships is full of mementos from other people’s romances gone sour. The idea for the museum started when a former couple tried to heal post-breakup by collecting relics of past loves. They put out a call for submissions and people from all over the world responded, sending everything from cards and jewelry to more bizarre keepsakes like handcuffs and stun guns. After traveling the globe, the crowd-sourced collection settled into its permanent home in Zagreb, though it does still function as a visiting exhibition from time to time. The museum even recently opened an outpost in Los Angeles.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Heart Break Museum
Zagreb's Museum of Broken Relationships has a way of sneaking up on you. When I visited the Croatian capital in Summer 2012, I figured looking at a bunch of objects that were symbols of various heart broken people's failed relationships would be a bit sad and dull. It wasn't. Well, it was sad at times but it was, in a weird way, very cathartic and uplifting. And sometimes a bit amusing. This axe was donated by a jilted lover whose girlfriend fled the relationship for another. The owner of the axe—it was uncertain if it was male or female—destroyed one piece of his/her lover's leftover furniture for every week that she did not come back.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Museum of Broken Relationships
Fernando Pessoa was a great Portuguese poet. It was nice to visit the museum, there was a private party happening and there was live music, which made the visit very pleasant (since it was pouring down outside). Don't think it's only about Heart Relationships, it's more than that. (Winner of an Award for the most innovative museum in Europe.)
almost 7 years ago
Museum Of Broken Promises
Zagreb, Croatia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Museum of Broken Relationships
A car’s side mirror on a plinth. Next to it, a mounted set of papier mache breasts. Between them, a hanging axe. I was standing in front of one of the world’s strangest—and strangely inviting—exhibitions. Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships wasn’t quite the Croatia I was expecting. In the past 20 years a number of museums have all sprung up, including this novel one. Originally a travelling exhibition, the collection now includes the weird, the wonderful, the sad and the funny. In a way it is a metaphor for a country leaving the past behind.