Dolac Market

Dolac Open Air Market

Zagreb's central open air market brings together all the old women with small inventories of what they just pulled from their garden and larger vendors with bigger piles of seasonal produce. Both look great but you always want to dive into the former to keep the experience authentic. Don't miss the fish market off the north west corner which is in highest form on Fridays and head downstairs to see all the cured meats, breads, dairy, and at the far back left the wine by the liter sales man.