Dolac Market
Dolac 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Sun - Fri 7am - 2pm
Sat 6am - 1pm
Dolac MarketA roam through this colorful farmers’ market, just up a set of stairs from Ban Jelačić Square, is a feast for the senses—in fact, Dolac is often referred to as “the belly of Zagreb” by locals. On the upper outdoor level, zigzag between the iconic red umbrellas, stalls overflowing with fresh fruit and vegetables, and head-scarfed village women peddling free-range eggs and handmade corn bread. Then, head downstairs to the covered market section, where you’ll find butcher stalls, dried fruit stands, and artisanal sheep cheeses from Pag.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
In Zagreb, Shop Local
This farmers’ market near the cathedral in Gornji Grad (Upper Town) is especially busy on Saturday mornings. It is loaded with vendor stalls, selling a variety of fresh cheeses and produce from the neighboring agricultural region Zagorje.
almost 7 years ago
Every Day is Market Day
Beneath a canopy of red umbrellas in the center of Upper Town, vendors sell troves of farm-fresh produce at the daily outdoor market, Dolac. The best time to go is early morning, just watch your heels when walking in front of cart-wheeling shoppers. On the weekends, grab a kava s mlijekom (coffee with milk) and a potato puff pastry from the corner bakery, Dinara, and head to the adjacent Ban Jelačić Square. On Saturday mornings you can witness špica, a spontaneous fashion show during which sidewalk patrons offer shameless finger pointing and verbal critiques to dressed-up locals.
almost 7 years ago
Dolac Open Air Market
Zagreb's central open air market brings together all the old women with small inventories of what they just pulled from their garden and larger vendors with bigger piles of seasonal produce. Both look great but you always want to dive into the former to keep the experience authentic. Don't miss the fish market off the north west corner which is in highest form on Fridays and head downstairs to see all the cured meats, breads, dairy, and at the far back left the wine by the liter sales man.
almost 7 years ago
Dolac Market Zagreb
Zagreb's Dolac Market is located near the town's main square. It's a must-do for locals and tourists especially on a Saturday when one can buy anything from fresh produce to vegetables, bread, cakes and local crafts.