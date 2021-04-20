Museum de Marrakech

Musée de Marrakech

You don't really go to the Musée de Marrakech for the artwork although they do have some nice exhibits. Rather, you go there for the architecture of the building itself. The covered courtyard with its huge hanging lantern is certainly the main attraction, but the other side rooms and especially their intricately designed doorways and carved ceilings are equally as beautiful. Many people miss this place because a museum is not really on the to-do list in Marrakech, but since you're probably visiting the Médersa Ben Youssef already, you can tack on 10 dirhams ($1.25) to the price and get into the museum. It's well worth the time and offers a different look at Islamic architecture.