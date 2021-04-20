Museum de Marrakech
Place Ben Youssef, Marrakech-Médina 40000, Morocco
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6:30pm
Museum of Marrakesh, Mnebhi PalaceWhile the story of Marrakesh is relived every day on its streets and in the medina, its museums allow you to slow the pace and take stock of it all. The Marrakesh Museum is housed in a wonderful 19th century palace, the perfect surroundings to show off its collection of traditional arts. The nearby Maison Tiskiwin offers a more eclectic and personal collection showcasing Marrakesh’s position as a trading stop for caravans coming from south of the Sahara. Perhaps the best way to travel back in time is at the Maison de la Photograhie, with its astounding collection of period photos of the city dating back over 120 years. Mortel/Flickr.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Musée de Marrakech
You don't really go to the Musée de Marrakech for the artwork although they do have some nice exhibits. Rather, you go there for the architecture of the building itself. The covered courtyard with its huge hanging lantern is certainly the main attraction, but the other side rooms and especially their intricately designed doorways and carved ceilings are equally as beautiful. Many people miss this place because a museum is not really on the to-do list in Marrakech, but since you're probably visiting the Médersa Ben Youssef already, you can tack on 10 dirhams ($1.25) to the price and get into the museum. It's well worth the time and offers a different look at Islamic architecture.