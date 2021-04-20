Museo de Arte Huichol Wixárica (Museum of Huichol Art)
Calle Eva Briseño 152 Interior 1, Centro, Zapopan, 45100 Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
+52 33 3636 4430
Sun 9am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Admire Huichol ArtMexico has no shortage of beautiful handcrafts, the styles of which often reflect the culture and available materials of the region where they are made.
At the Museo de Arte Huichol Wixárica (Museum of Huichol Art), visitors can learn more about the typical artesanias made by the Huichol, one of Mexico's many indigenous groups and one that is native to Guadalajara's state, Jalisco. Embroidery thread and beads are the two materials most commonly used in Huichol art; these are turned into painstakingly detailed figurines and other pieces.
You'd likely learn more about the Huichols and their art by reading a book rather than studying the limited exhibit at this humble museum; the real reason to visit this spot is to shop for your own Huichol handcrafts, which make lovely souvenirs.