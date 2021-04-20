Where are you going?
Musée Angladon–Collection Jacques Doucet

5 Rue Laboureur, 84000 Avignon, France
Website
| +33 4 90 82 29 03
Musée Angladon–Collection Jacques Doucet France

More info

Tue - Sat 1pm - 6pm

Musée Angladon–Collection Jacques Doucet

Although Van Gogh painted his famous Wagons de Chemin de Fer while living in Arles, the painting actually hangs in the Musée Angladon in Avignon, along with a sumptuous collection of paintings and furniture inherited from visionary fashion designer Jacques Doucet. Here, in the 18th-century mansion where Doucet’s two nephews once lived, visitors can view works by top 19th- and 20th-century artists like Degas, Cézanne, Manet, Picasso, and Modigliani, as well as European and Far Eastern decorative arts from the Renaissance through the 18th century. What the collection lacks in size it more than makes up for in excellence, plus the museum often hosts temporary exhibitions by contemporary artists like David Hockney that only enhance the experience.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

