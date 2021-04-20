Hike to the clouds at Mt Scenery, Saba

It was suggested that only those in peak physical condition should attempt this hike. So it became my personal quest to conquer Mt. Scenery, the highest mountain in the island of Saba with 2855 ft hight and 1,064 steps to the summit.



The journey started at the bottom of the trail in Windward early in the morning to avoid the hot temperature in the afternoon with plenty of water and snacks and of course comfortable shoes. About half way up, I could see the change in the climate in vegetation. It became rain forest instead of tropical. The leaves got bigger and more pre-historic looking. The mist started to roll in. It made me feel like I just stepped into the lost world.



It took few hours to reach the summit where the tower is. The summit is actually the crater. I climbed on the roof of building and enjoy the heaven in the clouds. And when the sky opened up ,then my reward for this adventure was the breath taking view of blue sky and ocean reach as far as you eyes could ever see.



After coming down, I spent the whole afternoon lying and recovering by the pool.

