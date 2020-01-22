Mikvé Israel – Emanuel Synagogue

For hundreds of years, Curaçao has had a significant Jewish community who helped make the island a center of trade and banking. Their heritage is in evidence at the "Hope of Israel" synagogue, consecrated in 1732. The Dutch-colonial building displays many artifacts—Torah ornaments, mahogany reading tables, ceremonial bowls—and a sand floor, a Sephardic tradition that dates back to the Spanish Inquisition. Adjacent to the courtyard is the Jewish Historical Cultural Museum, originally a rabbi’s residence, as well as a traditional bathhouse.