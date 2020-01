Mikvé Israel – Emanuel Synagogue

Mikve Israel-Emanuel Synagogue

A block-long bright yellow building standing almost fortress-like above the surrounding streets in Willemstad, the Mikve Israel-Emanuel Synagogue bears testament to the long history of Judaism in the Americas. Built in 1730, it is the oldest continuously operating synagogue in the western hemisphere. Its most notable feature is the sand floor. While there are several different explanations for it, the sand is not a nod to the Caribbean location. The most common theory is that it was created to continue a tradition from Spain and Portugal where, when Jews were prohibited from practicing their religion openly and met in private homes, sand was used to muffle the sounds of worshippers.Don't miss the small museum across from the front entrance to the synagogue. Its artifacts and photographs record how Curaçao 's Jewish community has survived and thrived over the centuries.