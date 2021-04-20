Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marrakech Magic Theater (starring Jay Alexander)

419 O'Farrell Street
Website
| +1 415-794-6893
Blow-your-mind fun for the whole family Santa Cruz California United States

More info

Sun 5:30pm - 8pm
Wed - Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Blow-your-mind fun for the whole family

Sleight of hand, mind-reading, astonishing tricks, and comedy— master magician, mentalist, and comic Jay Alexander does it all four nights a week near Union Square. It was a trunk in Alexander's grandparents' attic that launched his magical curiosity, and at the age of 14, he was the youngest recipient of the Society of American Magicians Gold Medal of Honor. Alexander has entertained audiences on the Today Show and Good Morning America, and given special performances for U2 frontman Bono and the late Bay Area comedian, Robin Williams. Good clean fun for the whole family (though children under eight are probably not the ideal audience), the show leaves you mezmerized and wondering “How did he do that?!”  Come see if you can figure it out. The intimate theater is, as the name suggests, Moroccan-themed. Guests can order pre-show snacks, drinks, and mint tea.  Shows run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Book tickets online.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points