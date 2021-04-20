Where are you going?
Maison du Vin Vinadéa

8 Rue Maréchal Foch, 84230 Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France
| +33 4 90 83 70 69
Tasting Wines in Châteauneuf-du-Pape France

Sun - Sat 10am - 12:30pm
Sun - Thur 2pm - 6pm
Fri, Sat 2pm - 6:30pm

Tasting Wines in Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Just 7.5 miles north of Avignon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape is heaven for red wine lovers. Home to 80 growers, the village produces more wine than the entire northern Rhône region collectively, using several of the appellation’s 14 permitted grape varieties, including grenache and syrah. Find your favorite at Maison du Vin Vinadéa, which offers between six and 10 free tastings each day—plus bottles for sale at vineyard prices. The shop features more than 200 different wines—including rare white Châteauneuf-du-Pape, red magnums, and, depending on the season, rosé and white wines from Côtes du Rhône, Tavel, Gigondas, and Rasteau—so you’re guaranteed to find something you like. In 2019, Vinadéa plans to launch a museum and wine bar for further enjoyment.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

