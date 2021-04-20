Where are you going?
L.G. Smith Boulevard

L.G. Smith Blvd, Oranjestad, Aruba
L.G. Smith Boulevard Aruba

L.G. Smith Boulevard

A shopping mecca, this downtown street is lined with malls and flea markets. On Oranjestad’s main pier, across from one of the larger malls, you’ll find the site of Aruba’s first public market. Once a clearinghouse for local fruits, vegetables, and fish, the space now features open-air stalls hawking Aruban art, crafts, leather goods, and other souvenirs. Look out for hand-milled aloe soaps and creams as well as watercolors by local artists. Bargaining is expected, so don’t settle for the first price you hear.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

