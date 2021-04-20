Le Topaz Belçika, Rue Grande 191, 7020 Bergen, Belgium

My favorite Turkish restaurant of them all One of my favorite things in this world is to go to Le Topaz restaurant in Maisières-Mons. It is like going to relatives house.



It's a small mom and pop place run by the nicest family I have ever met in my life. You go there and Mr. Dennis greats you with the warmest welcome. He never forgets a name or a nickname given to people. He named my husband Rambo, due to his large muscles, from the first day he saw him, 2 years ago, and he still calls him Rambo today. He loves his customers and treats them with respect but he loves to joke too. He loves kids and every time we go he gives ours 2 large tubs of toys to keep them entertained which is great, we all eat in peace.



The food, oh the food, is incredible. Almost always we order "Pacha Meze" for a starter - an assortment of veggies with different sauces, salmon mousse, rice, eggplant, enough for 2. My favorite starter is the scampi in oil. I would buy the oil by the bottle if I could. It tastes incredible with the Turkish bread. The main courses are very meaty. We love their meat plates, the lamb chops, the beef is fantastic. We always finish with either mint tea or Turkish tea served with 3 types of sugar, to your liking, or with delicious baklava served with ice cream and fruit - soooo good. It is a wonderful, wonderful restaurant, great food and wonderful owners.