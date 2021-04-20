Lake Tekapo, Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand.

This is as close to the stars as you can get with your feet planted on the ground. This is Lake Tekapo. Originally we were only going to do one night of star gazing at Lake Tekapo. That turned into two nights, then three, then four. In the end it would have felt strange to try and go to bed without first stepping out into the cold glacial waters of the lake to watch the stars bounce off the surface of the water. We visited in Late September, and it felt like we had the entire universe to ourselves when we went hiking in the badlands. I probably think about this place more than anywhere else on earth I've ever been. I plan on launching Starship Tekapo again someday. Geek Note: This is a single exposure. My shutter was open for 650 seconds (and the camera needed another 650 seconds to cool down afterwards).