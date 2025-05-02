Should You Use a Burner Phone When You Travel? Plus, How to Secure Your Personal Mobile Device

As digital privacy concerns grow, many travelers are reconsidering the devices they carry internationally. With uneasiness surrounding reports of electronic searches during border crossings, some travelers have opted to use burner phones—rather than bring their personal phones with them—to protect sensitive information. But is it necessary? It depends.

How burner phones work

A burner phone is a secondary, typically inexpensive mobile phone paired with a prepaid SIM card. Travelers sometimes use burners to limit their exposure to sensitive personal, professional, or political information that could be contained on their personal mobile devices. Burner phones can be cheap, costing as little as $20 for the simpler, nonsmartphone options. The more features you want on the phone, the more expensive it gets. Burner phones are prepaid, generally disposable, and they give travelers a blank-slate phone that isn’t connected to all their data.

You can buy an unlocked phone and purchase a prepaid SIM card separately or choose a phone that comes with an included prepaid plan. Simple phones are available from major online retailers, such as Amazon, as well as big-box stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. Even some convenience stores like 7-Eleven carry them. Carriers like Tracfone and Boost Mobile are most known for their simple prepaid plans.

Why are travelers worried about privacy at the U.S. border?

Travelers face fewer privacy protections at U.S. border crossings than elsewhere within the country. Marina Shepelsky, founder and CEO of Shepelsky Law Group, explains that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have significant authority to inspect electronic devices, and sensitive data, such as medical records or proprietary business information, can be accessed during the search.

As we previously reported, while the European Union has digital privacy laws and constitutional protections in place that limit border officials’ authority to search electronic devices, CBP agents have broader authority to conduct searches without a warrant or suspicion.

And while you’re not legally required to unlock your device or share your password during border inspections, there’s a chance your phone will be detained if you don’t.

“If the electronic device cannot be inspected because it is protected by a passcode or encryption or other security mechanism, that device may be subject to exclusion, detention, or other appropriate action or disposition,” CBP policy states.

Who should consider using a burner phone?

“Travelers, including visa holders, green card holders, and individuals with past immigration issues, should be aware that CBP has the authority to search luggage, phones, and laptops—even without a warrant,” Shepelsky says. While you can technically refuse to give your password to border control agents, Shepelsky explains that refusing can lead to further detention of your phone or even impact the immigration status of noncitizens.

Professionals in regulated industries or legal fields also face heightened security risks if they have confidential client information or nonpublic information on their phones, says Joshua McKenty, CEO and cofounder of cybersecurity company Polyguard.

“Crossing any borders can potentially put them at legal risk since the right and responsibility of border officers to evaluate threats can be in conflict with their duty to preserve confidentiality,” explains McKenty. “For such travelers, leaving their work phone at home might be the best choice.”

Other uses for a burner phone

Burner phones aren’t just useful at the border. Some travelers use them for privacy and convenience or even as a way to escape the chaos of their smartphones during vacation.

Chad Walding, chief culture officer at supplement company NativePath, regularly uses burner phones internationally to limit potential data leaks from accessing unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Others, like content creator Isheeta Borkar, like to use burner phones for both safety and simplicity. She and her husband often leave their primary devices locked in their hotel or Airbnb to avoid the stress of losing or having them stolen during their daily outings. Instead, they rely on a low-cost, unlocked phone for essentials like maps, messaging, and local apps.

“It’s one less thing to worry about,” Borkar says, “and a tiny trade-off that helps us feel a lot more secure while traveling through regions we love.”

How to lock down your personal phone for international travel

There are multiple ways to secure your personal phone without needing a burner phone, says Calum Baird, a digital forensics and incident response consultant. Before starting the process, back up your phone to your cloud storage so you can still have a copy of all the data you remove from your phone. Here’s what he recommends:

Minimize stored data: Delete old documents, photos, and unnecessary downloads on your phone by going to your files and selecting delete or archiving them. Consider temporarily uninstalling apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, especially if they contain private conversations.