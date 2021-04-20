Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Vida Laguna

1257 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, USA
Website
| +1 949-275-7544
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States
La Vida Laguna Laguna Beach California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

La Vida Laguna

If anything’s endemic to Orange County it’s surfing—there are 40 miles of coastline here, after all. It’s not hard to find passionate practitioners of the sport, but doing is one thing and teaching is very much another. For newbies or even intermediate surfers looking to get back on a board, La Vida Laguna’s approachable, confidence-boosting instructors are the surest way to success. In private and semi-private lessons, their goal is to ensure that their surf pupils—starting from age eight—stand up on a wave, of course, but they also want to create more ocean advocates in the process. Wave safety and selection plus etiquette training are part of the lessons, along with pop-up drills, positioning, and gentle pushes at Thalia Beach, which has consistently calm waves for beginners. Guides also lead stand-up paddleboard lessons, hikes, and kayak adventures (expect frequent sea life sightings), tailoring and combining experiences upon request. Appointments are necessary and can be made on the phone, online, or at the company’s historic Craftsman bungalow in downtown Laguna. Local tip: For fewer surfers in the water, book a couple lessons on weekdays during the winter season.
By Kathryn Romeyn , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points