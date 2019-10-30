Laguna Beach and Dana Point

The weather in Laguna and Dana Point is pretty much perfect year-round. In the winter, temperatures rarely fall below 65 degrees, and in the summer, it hardly ever gets above 80. As such, there’s no bad time to visit, though the most popular season is summer. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the towns host several exciting events, including Laguna’s annual Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. If you’re not one for crowds, go instead during shoulder season, which runs from September to December. The weather will still be glorious, but there will be far fewer tourists.