La Quebrada

La Quebrada, Acapulco de Juárez, Gro., Mexico
Cliff Divers Acapulco De Juárez Mexico

Cliff Divers

There are several of these cliff-diving shows a day (unfortunately I can't remember the name of the cove, but say 'cliff divers' in Acapulco and everyone knows what you're talking about).

To call them 'shows' is a bit belittling, though. They dive into the water from where you're standing and then scale the cliff-side from the water up. A few of them prayed at a little make-shift church on the top before diving. It was interesting to see them analyze each coming wave, and time their dives accordingly.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor
