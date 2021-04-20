La Quebrada La Quebrada, Acapulco de Juárez, Gro., Mexico

Cliff Divers There are several of these cliff-diving shows a day (unfortunately I can't remember the name of the cove, but say 'cliff divers' in Acapulco and everyone knows what you're talking about).



To call them 'shows' is a bit belittling, though. They dive into the water from where you're standing and then scale the cliff-side from the water up. A few of them prayed at a little make-shift church on the top before diving. It was interesting to see them analyze each coming wave, and time their dives accordingly.