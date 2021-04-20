Where are you going?
La Maison Du Pastis

108 Quai du Port
| +33 4 91 90 86 77
The Pastis Experts in Marseille Marseille France

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

The Pastis Experts in Marseille

It isn’t wine or cocktails that mark happy hour for locals in Marseille but Pastis, the anise-flavored drink of choice first commercialized by Paul Ricard during the prohibition of absinthe. Ricard’s recipe and formula– star anise, licorice root; five volumes of water for one volume of Pastis - proved an instant hit back in the early 1930’s and is largely responsible for popularizing the aperitif-hour tradition in the south.

Today’s experts can be found at La Maison du Pastis, a shop tucked deep in the colonnades of the Vieux Port specialized in 75 different varieties of Pastis and Absinthe. Be sure to ask for a taste before you pick up a bottle, the staff is more than happy to oblige.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

