Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Viceroy Zihuatanejo

Carretera Ecenica Sn, Playa la Ropa, 40895 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
+52 755 555 5500
Zihuatanejo, Mexico Zihuatanejo Mexico
Check Availability >

Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Guests who lounge too long on the Viceroy Zihuatanejo’s La Ropa beach can find instant relief at the resort’s six-room spa, which features a sunburn-soothing treatment of freshly picked aloe vera, Baja lavender, and organic chamomile. Nearby, the eco-conscious Playa Viva resort offers poolside yoga, healthy cooking classes, and body scrubs made with locally harvested sea salt.

This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points