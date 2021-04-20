Viceroy Zihuatanejo
Carretera Ecenica Sn, Playa la Ropa, 40895 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
+52 755 555 5500
Photo courtesy of Viceroy Zihuatanejo
Zihuatanejo, MexicoGuests who lounge too long on the Viceroy Zihuatanejo’s La Ropa beach can find instant relief at the resort’s six-room spa, which features a sunburn-soothing treatment of freshly picked aloe vera, Baja lavender, and organic chamomile. Nearby, the eco-conscious Playa Viva resort offers poolside yoga, healthy cooking classes, and body scrubs made with locally harvested sea salt.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.