Playa Las Gatas
Playa las Gatas, Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
Leave Nothing but Footprints...Kill Nothing but Time.We hiked along a rocky trail starting at Playa La Ropa to get to Playa Las Gatas. You can make it in sandals although it's not a walk in the park. Once we arrived we were met with a crowd of locals enjoying their weekend.
As you stroll the beach you'll be greeted by many who want you to sit at their tables. If you can resist the cold beer and fun atmosphere at first try to make it to the end of the beach where there is an old hostel and a small grove of mangroves. You'll know you've arrived when you see the sign:
"Leave nothing but footprints. Take nothing but pictures. Kill nothing but time." A wonderful daily reminder.
Now you can have that icy cold beer and ponder why you don't come to Mexico more often.