Kunsthaus Bregenz

Karl-Tizian-Platz, 6900 Bregenz, Austria
+43 5574 485940
Contemporary Art in Bregenz Bregenz Austria

Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Contemporary Art in Bregenz

The ultra-modern Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB), designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, opened in 1997 and hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art from across the globe.

Its etched glass shingles on the exterior stands not far from the lakefront, acting as both a part of the lighting arrangement and insulation.

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

