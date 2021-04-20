Kunsthaus Bregenz
Karl-Tizian-Platz, 6900 Bregenz, Austria
+43 5574 485940
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Andrea Osti
More info
Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Contemporary Art in BregenzThe ultra-modern Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB), designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, opened in 1997 and hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art from across the globe.
Its etched glass shingles on the exterior stands not far from the lakefront, acting as both a part of the lighting arrangement and insulation.