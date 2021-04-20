Where are you going?
Kromeriz Castle

Sněmovní nám. 1, 767 01 Kroměříž, Czechia
Website
| +420 573 502 011
Baroque Splendor in a Small Moravian Town Kromeriz Czech Republic

I found Kroměříž when it was almost too late. I had been living in another small city in the Czech Republic for 15 months and, as soon as I realized I really would be leaving, panic set in and I started looking for a new place to settle. That's how I found myself in love with the small town of Kroměříž. I went alone, walking its streets and parks, photographing Art Nouveau residences, stealing a listen as monks sang in the cathedral, testing out cafes, and taking in the views of the gardens from the palace tower. In the end, I couldn't stay more than a couple of days, but the unspoiled beauty and quiet of this town stayed with me, like an unrequited love.

The Kroměříž palace and gardens are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They reflect the style of a perfect Baroque garden and played an important role in the establishment of this formal garden style in central Europe. Opening hours vary by month (link to the palace and garden's official website is below).
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

