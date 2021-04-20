Where are you going?
Kapaleeswarar Temple

Kapaleesvarar Sannadhi Street, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Mylapore, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Mylapore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600004, India
+91 44 2464 1670
Chariots & Fire Chennai India

Chariots & Fire

For nearly a month from mid April to mid May Kapaleeshwarar Temple, comes alive with it's Spring Festival. Usually housed in a giant nondescript garage, tales of the "Four Story Temple Chariot" had teased me for months as I circled the temple exploring this already vibrant neighborhood. However, in late March, early in the festival, the temple car emerges swathed in fabric, flowers, white horses and priests. It is pushed, pulled and heaved around the temple tank by the village's men. Using ropes, sticks and ramps the wooden wheels - each the height of a man - are coaxed around the four corners of the tank while thousands of worshipers make offerings and crowd into the streets to pray.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

