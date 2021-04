With so many mountains and gravity-fueled ways to play, the Interlaken and Jungfrau regions offer myriad ways to zoom through the picture-perfect scenery. Some of these adventure activities may be unlike anything you’ve heard of back home. Take the First Flyer , for example. Something like a cross between a chairlift and a zipline, the First Flyer features more than 2,600-feet of cables suspended up to 150 feet off the ground that riders can strap into via a harness. Push off and away you’ll go for a rapid ride down from First, an area above Grindelwald station, to Schreckfeld station. If you like your feet closer to the ground, you can alternatively spend an afternoon zipping down well marked mountain paths on a ‘trottibike,’ a beefy scooter of sorts that you can rent at the First Railway station. For a high-speed thrill, you can bike back down to Grindelwald—a steep enough pitch that you may hit 50 mph.For the best flight routes to Jungfrau and Interlaken, visit swiss.com