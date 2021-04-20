Where are you going?
Inn on Biltmore Estate

1 Antler Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28803, USA
Website
| +1 828-225-1600
Inn on Biltmore Estate

On a hilltop perch overlooking 8,000 acres of grounds designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, the Inn on Biltmore Estate’s 210 rooms and suites evoke traditional 19th-century manor houses, with dark mahogany beds and desks, billowing window treatments, and comfortable overstuffed chairs; book a room with a balcony to breathe fresh mountain air while appreciating views of rolling hills—or simply take in the vista from the hotel’s veranda. The formal dining room showcases seasonal specialties using estate-raised cattle and lamb, vegetables from the on-site garden, and wine from the property’s own winery, where you can participate in a free tasting, then ride back in a complimentary shuttle. If you’re looking for something more casual, the lobby lounge and library bar offer salads and sandwiches—and no dress code. But the main attraction is the 250-room Biltmore château, the Gilded Age mansion George Vanderbilt built here in the late 1800s, and its 16th-century tapestries, Renoir and Sargent originals, and 65 fireplaces.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

Kimberly
almost 7 years ago

Explore Biltmore Trails from the Inn

In the background is the Inn on Biltmore Estate. The Gazebo and Antler Hill Village Shopping sits below is included with admission to estate. The Inn features several restaurants including a library for tea service and a spa.

