Stay at the Grove
If you find yourself in Asheville, NC (and you should, as AFAR's recent feature pointed out - there's a lot to love in Asheville); stay at The Grove Park Inn. This historic hotel is part art deco/part arts and crafts with rambling porches and a view of the mountains to rival other properties in town. The Horizons restaurant serves up Michelin-worthy meals and their sommelier will not steer you wrong. The spa buried in the depths of the property has salt water pools and heated waterfalls, with trained masseurs who can erase any ill your body is suffering. Rooms are spacious and comfortable with updated bathrooms. The elevator is built into a massive fireplace. It's an incredible place that does an excellent job of showing off the quirky character of the Southern town it calls home.