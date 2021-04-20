Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel
Machu Picchu Pueblo (Aguas Calientes), Aguas Calientes, Peru
| +51 1 6100400
Inkaterra Macchu Picchu Pueblo HotelSet on 12 lush, cloud-forested acres next to the Urumbamba River, this eco-resort (a member of the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World) is practically a destination in and of itself. Here, 83 rustic-but-chic, whitewashed adobe casitas are tucked among a sanctuary of terraced hills, stone paths, and waterfalls that are home to 214 bird species and, at 372 cataloged varieties, the largest collection of native orchids in the world. Guests are encouraged to hike around the grounds (the hotel can also arrange for excursions farther afield), visit the resort’s Ecocenter, or relax in a naturally heated spring-water pool while listening to birdsong.
The superior casitas are the simplest accommodations, but still come with plush robes, hand-crafted Andean slippers, and a separate dining area. Superior deluxe rooms feature fireplaces, while suites offer terraces with garden views. The most lavish option, the Villa Inkaterra includes an open-air shower, plunge pool, and 24-hour butler service. When not luxuriating in your room, visit the glass-walled restaurant, which has stunning views of the river, or head into Agua Calientes, which is just a few minutes away and offers several other dining options.
Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel
For those in search of a five-star stay in Aguas Calientes, the resort known as Inkaterra features 12 acres of trails—and a variety of hikes come with the price of your stay. Nestled high in the cloud forest, it has a feel that's more jungle-lodge-deluxe than mere hotel, with orchid tours (372 species grow locally), 214-species bird-watching expeditions (heavy on hummingbirds), and even a research project on the spectacled bear, said to have inspired the beloved children’s book character Paddington. Many of the hotel’s excursions and guides focus on kids and younger travelers.
Inkaterra and the Orchid Garden
The Inkaterra Machu Picchu Hotel was originally a colonial tea plantation. In more recent years, it's been turned into a luxury lodge with the stated purpose of promoting sustainable eco-tourism. Inside, you'll find rustic bungalow-style villas and spacious sitting areas with functional fireplaces. The orchid garden at the hotel is worth a visit even if you are not staying there. The various paths within the hotel are designed to help visitors observe and explore the impressive array of orchids. Orchid connoisseurs and birdwatchers will spot a number of unique specimens. Learn more about this hotel in the video on the Peru travel guide, courtesy GLP Films.
Relax in Style in Aguas Calientes
After a long journey on the Salkantay Trek with PureQuest Adventures and Lima Tours, arrive to the mountain town of Aguas Calientes. The closest point of access to the historical Incan site of Machu Picchu, Aguas Calientes means "hot springs." It is a picturesque place to conclude the arduous Salkantay Trek before heading to Machu Picchu. The Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel is set on 12 acres of secluded land, with 81 individual casitas and several on-site hot springs. It will serve as the perfect location to rest from travels and prepare for the journey to one of the world's ultimate wonders.
After Your Four-Day Hike to Machu Picchu
Treat yourself to this beautiful hotel at the top. Worth it for the hummingbirds alone!