Hog Island Oyster Farm
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
| +1 415-663-9218
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Fantastic Day of OystersWhat a great way to spend a spring day in the Bay Area. Hog Island in Tamales Bay has very tasty oysters, a fun staff and a very friendly, comfortable environ. It used to be solely shuck it yourself and bring your own beverages. Although that is still my favorite way (but make a res in advance), it's a great option to have them do the work.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Oyster heaven
The Hog Island Oyster Farm website says it's open rain or shine, and they're not kidding. Lucky for us, we arrived at this funky roadside shack on the shores of Tomales Bay minutes before the skies opened up, giving us just enough time to devour two dozen beautiful specimens (the Kumamotos are in the foreground, Sweet Waters in the back).
You can either shuck your own oysters or have the farm's staff shuck them for you - we opted for the latter and more civilized (read: lazy) choice. Paired up with a minerally Albarino, these babies were nothing short of perfect.
Next time, we're packing the rain gear and will let nothing stand between us and another dozen or so...not even Mother Nature.
