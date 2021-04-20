Heiligendamm Spa
Founded in 1793 and supported by Friedrich Franz I, Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Germany’s first-ever seaside spa resort is now a fully contemporary retreat dedicated to rest and relaxation. Against a handsome backdrop of Baltic sea, beech forest, and sandy beach, the 32,292-square-foot complex offers a vast range of wellness amenities, from a large pool and Finnish sauna to a steam bath and numerous spa treatments. For more active visitors, there’s also a personal trainer available for yoga, Pilates, and aqua-gymnastics sessions. All of the facilities, including several in-house restaurants and bars, are open to non-guests of the hotel, and activities such as golf, sailing trips, and cycling tours can be arranged via the concierge.