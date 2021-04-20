Where are you going?
Hasbrouck House

3805 Main St, Stone Ridge, NY 12484, USA
Website
| +1 845-687-0736
Sitting on 40 acres in the quaint town of Stone Ridge, Hasbrouck House is a lovely boutique getaway, featuring 20 one-of-a-kind rooms spread out over three structures. Rooms are bright and homey, with wooden floors and plush beds. Some even feature vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, and deep, freestanding bathtubs. Although it’s not a spa retreat, Hasbrouck House does offer a variety of massages that can be enjoyed either in a cozy treatment room or your very own suite. For many guests, however, the highlight of a weekend here is dinner at on-site restaurant Butterfield, which offers a seasonal menu inspired by fresh produce from the Hudson Valley. Come in the summer and you’ll also have access to the 55-foot-long swimming pool, nightly bonfires, and outdoor movie screenings and concerts.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

