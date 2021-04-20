Where are you going?
Hannekes Boom

Dijksgracht 4, 1019 BS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 419 9820
Sun - Thur 10am - 1am
Fri, Sat 10am - 3am

Hannekes Boom: Drinks with an IJ View

Amazing brew and an even better view—what's not to love about Hannekes Boom, a relaxing beer garden in the revitalized neighborhood surrounding Amsterdam's Central Station? In addition to drinks and hearty nachos, sandwiches, and burgers (all made with organic ingredients), this place offers stunning vistas of the city and of Nemo (the interactive science museum that resembles a green whale). Pull up a barstool, grab a terrace bench, or plunk down on the dock to dangle your toes in the water while watching small boats bob past.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

