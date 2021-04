Grosvenor Arch Utah 84718, USA

An impressive arch named for a National Geographic project It's really fun to visit a place that has such rich travel-related history. National Geographic magazine, who photographed the area using Kodachrome film for a 1949 photo-spread, hence its name. This is Grosvenor Arch, named after the former president of the National Geographic Society. You can camp in the little park and hike all around the arch and several rock formations...and see eagle's nests, which are pretty cool!